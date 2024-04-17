JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $217.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $219.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JPM. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $180.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

