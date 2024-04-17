JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $38,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. 2,574,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

