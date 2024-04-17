K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$27.60 and a one year high of C$37.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.62.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.10 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0010983 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

