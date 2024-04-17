K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.67

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.67 and last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 57809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on K92 Mining

K92 Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

About K92 Mining

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.