K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.67

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.67 and last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 57809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Report on K92 Mining
K92 Mining Trading Up 0.7 %
About K92 Mining
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
