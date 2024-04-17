Kaiser Aluminum Co. (KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on May 15th

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.38. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

