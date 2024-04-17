Kaspa (KAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.68 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $44.95 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,363,707,792 coins and its circulating supply is 23,363,714,415 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,359,956,105.960068. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.12045007 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $49,387,376.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

