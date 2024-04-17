Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 6.9% in March

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

KZIA stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

