Keel Point LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 936.8% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.87.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $271.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.