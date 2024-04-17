Keel Point LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

