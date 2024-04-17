Keel Point LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

