Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KCGI. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the third quarter worth $556,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 45.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock remained flat at $10.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

