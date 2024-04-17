KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 22,223 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises about 1.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $35,544,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $7,764,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $2,507,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kenvue by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 20,306,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,908,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.