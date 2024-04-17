KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 611 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,081 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 100,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $454,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

