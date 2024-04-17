KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 173.7% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 413,869 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

VZ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. 14,016,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,262,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

