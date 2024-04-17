Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 142.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Kyndryl by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,288. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

KD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

