L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SCX stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $120.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.46.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 43.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

