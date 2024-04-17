L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Stock Down 0.1 %
SCX stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $120.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.46.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
