Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lakeside Advisors INC. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.9% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

SBUX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.29 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

