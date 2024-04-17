Lakeside Advisors INC. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. 28,885,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,467,946. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

