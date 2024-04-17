Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 579 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 356,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,173. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

