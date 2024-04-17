Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 27,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.50. 37,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.38. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.