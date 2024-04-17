Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 14,290 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after buying an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,792 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 309,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

