Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,402. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.98.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

