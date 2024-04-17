Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF comprises 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.01. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This is a positive change from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

