LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Update

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE LCII traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 202,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.01%.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,129,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

