LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.20. LENZ Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $29.82.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 998,009 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares in the company, valued at $49,889,665.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing aceclidine-based eye drop to enhance vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

