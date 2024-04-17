Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 587771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

