London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £101.64 ($126.53).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSEG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($131.96) to £110 ($136.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.2 %

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,132 ($113.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,188.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,919.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6,631.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7,784 ($96.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,696 ($120.70).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($0.99) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($115.11), for a total value of £421,940.61 ($525,259.07). In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($115.11), for a total value of £421,940.61 ($525,259.07). Also, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,410 ($117.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,155.30 ($62,436.57). Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

