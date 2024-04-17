Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $50.31 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $50,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $431.10 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.27.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
