Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $63.05 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Waters worth $63,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waters by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.67.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT opened at $313.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.47. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

