MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Up 3.7%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 116,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 849,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on MAG Silver from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $11,613,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $8,420,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 98.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

