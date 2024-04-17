Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $231.16 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $152.32 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

