Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,493,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

