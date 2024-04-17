Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 315 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $334.83 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

