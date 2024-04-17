Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRRP opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

