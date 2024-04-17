Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRRP remained flat at $24.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 837. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

