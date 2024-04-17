Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Medical Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

