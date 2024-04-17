Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $382.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $385.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace has a 12-month low of $185.43 and a 12-month high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Medpace by 27.5% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 24.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 8.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $9,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

