Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 24,468 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 484.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP remained flat at $159.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,389. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

