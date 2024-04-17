Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 33,260 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 958,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 807,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 232,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 237,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCP remained flat at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 282,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,824. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.