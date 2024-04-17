Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 33,260 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 958,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 807,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 232,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 237,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP remained flat at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 282,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,824. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.