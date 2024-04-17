Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

