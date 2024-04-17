Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHG traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.75. 1,019,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

