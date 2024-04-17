Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 239,815 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,815 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.67% of Payoneer Global worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 726,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,996.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,156,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,780.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,232,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,136 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 672,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,770. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.