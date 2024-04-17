Mizuho Raises Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $55.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VTLE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $72,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 497,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $9,441,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

