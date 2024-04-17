Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.19

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

LON:MTU opened at GBX 106.45 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £178.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.09 and a beta of 0.97. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a one year low of GBX 83.07 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

In related news, insider Arthur Copple bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($60,998.38). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

