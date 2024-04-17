Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 32.6% Lower This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $251.96 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00054686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,114,719,284 coins and its circulating supply is 857,119,128 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

