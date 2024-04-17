M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $137.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.72.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

