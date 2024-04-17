My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0534 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $69,056.42 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012275 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.