Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Up 7.8% in March

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nextdoor by 79.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nextdoor by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIND remained flat at $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. 813,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

