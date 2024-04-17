Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nippon Active Value Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON NAVF opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.44. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 134 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.50 ($2.25). The firm has a market cap of £193.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nippon Active Value Fund

In other Nippon Active Value Fund news, insider Rosemary Morgan sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £13,094.40 ($16,300.76). 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

