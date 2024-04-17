NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 15th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.87). The company had revenue of C$123.99 million for the quarter.
